Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $105.80. 281,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

