Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,125. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

