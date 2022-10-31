Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 33,650 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,460 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,615. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

