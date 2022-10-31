Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.21.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.79. 50,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,300. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

