Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $32,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 202,551 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

