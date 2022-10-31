Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NYSE CFR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

