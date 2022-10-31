Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $1,633,844.52 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

