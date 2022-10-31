Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.70 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

