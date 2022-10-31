Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 761,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

