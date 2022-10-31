Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $222.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,762. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $232.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

