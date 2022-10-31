Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,243 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.90. 86,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,039. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

