Curran Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.57. 31,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.46. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

