CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.30. 234,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

