Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 262 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.71. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

