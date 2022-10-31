Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 660 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.94. 50,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $321.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

