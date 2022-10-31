Dakota Wealth Management Buys 430 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,371. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.