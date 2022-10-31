Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

