Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $325.00. 41,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day moving average of $331.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

