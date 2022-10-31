Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.41. 29,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

