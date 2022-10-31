Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.97. 13,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average of $242.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

