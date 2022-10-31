Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,297 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.61. 21,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,691. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.