Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,603 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 125.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,536 shares of company stock worth $4,133,727. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.