Dakota Wealth Management Takes $5.39 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $163,479,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.81. 2,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $248.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.