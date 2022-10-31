Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

DAN opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 35,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

