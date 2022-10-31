Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.08 billion. Dana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

NYSE DAN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 2,087,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.