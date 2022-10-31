Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $45.04. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 8,459 shares traded.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

