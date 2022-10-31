Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DASTY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.
Dassault Systèmes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.
Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
