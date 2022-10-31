Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DASTY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

