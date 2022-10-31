DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
DaVita Price Performance
NYSE:DVA opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $124.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
