Dawn M. Cannon Acquires 2,100 Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) COO Dawn M. Cannon acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $20,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,612.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of FINW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
