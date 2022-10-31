DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

DCC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also

