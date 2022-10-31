DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DCP Midstream

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $39.50 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

