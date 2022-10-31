DeepOnion Trading Down 6.9% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $111.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00245086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019142 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,747,827 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

