Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

