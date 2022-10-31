Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.