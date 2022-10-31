Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

