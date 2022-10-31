Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,360 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 28.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mplx worth $60,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

Mplx stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. 32,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

