Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,750 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 2.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,160. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

