DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $6,425.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

