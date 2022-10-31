Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.18. 210,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,939. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 122.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,664,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.