Dent (DENT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $88.73 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31961682 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012483 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.