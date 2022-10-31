Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,379.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Dero has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and $251,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00022397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,405.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00268308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00118178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00721635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00560219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00231880 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,988,111 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

