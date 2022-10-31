Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €355.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €355.00 ($362.24) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($370.41) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday.

LIN traded up €5.50 ($5.61) on Monday, reaching €299.65 ($305.77). The company had a trading volume of 815,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €288.37. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52-week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 52-week high of €315.35 ($321.79).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

