Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,394. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

