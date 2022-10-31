Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $80.00.

10/24/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00.

10/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,394. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.