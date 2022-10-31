Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/27/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $80.00.
- 10/24/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00.
- 10/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DVN traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,394. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
