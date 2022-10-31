DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Hits $49.43 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and $17.69 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,280.81 or 0.06269355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.76 or 0.31324811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012234 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

