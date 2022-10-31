DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Update

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $34.52. 973,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

