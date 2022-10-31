DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.80 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $142.46 million and $2.80 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022138 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00269136 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00118603 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00725010 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00561479 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00234381 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,763,898,868 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
