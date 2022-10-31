Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $8,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 384,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

