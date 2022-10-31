Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $93.98.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
