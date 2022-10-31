Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

