Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. 135,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.