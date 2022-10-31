Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

